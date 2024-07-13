Pogacar wins mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France to extend overall lead over Vingegaard

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN PLA D’ADET, France (AP) — Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar has surged ahead on the last climb to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead over main rival Jonas Vingegaard to nearly two minutes. The elite climbers’ duel between Pogacar and the two-time defending champion Vingegaard came with about five kilometers left. Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates while Vingegaard was initially dropped but limited the damage well. The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who now leads Vingegaard by 1 minute, 57 seconds overall. Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished in third and dropped to third in the standings behind Vingegaard.

