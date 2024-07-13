Pogacar wins mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France to extend overall lead over Vingegaard

By The Associated Press
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after crossing the finish line during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephane Mahe]

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN PLA D’ADET, France (AP) — Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar has surged ahead on the last climb to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead over main rival Jonas Vingegaard to nearly two minutes. The elite climbers’ duel between Pogacar and the two-time defending champion Vingegaard came with about five kilometers left. Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates while Vingegaard was initially dropped but limited the damage well. The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who now leads Vingegaard by 1 minute, 57 seconds overall. Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished in third and dropped to third in the standings behind Vingegaard.

