Pogačar wins 4th straight Tour of Lombardy with another trademark solo attack

COMO, Italy (AP) — World champion Tadej Pogačar has launched yet another solo attack to win the Tour of Lombardy for the fourth straight time. In a near-identical move to his attack at the worlds two weeks ago, the three-time Tour de France champion surged ahead some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the end. No other rider even tried to catch the Slovenian and he clinched the final one-day classic of the season with ease. Pogačar finished 3 minutes, 16 seconds clear of Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel in second place and 4:31 clear of Italian Giulio Ciccone in third.

