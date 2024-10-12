Pogačar wins 4th straight Tour of Lombardy with another trademark solo attack

By The Associated Press
Reigning World Champion Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning Il Lombardia, Tour of Lombardy cycling race, in Como, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi]

COMO, Italy (AP) — World champion Tadej Pogačar has launched yet another solo attack to win the Tour of Lombardy for the fourth straight time. In a near-identical move to his attack at the worlds two weeks ago, the three-time Tour de France champion surged ahead some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the end. No other rider even tried to catch the Slovenian and he clinched the final one-day classic of the season with ease. Pogačar finished 3 minutes, 16 seconds clear of Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel in second place and 4:31 clear of Italian Giulio Ciccone in third.

