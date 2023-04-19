Pogacar, Vollering win Flèche, aim for Ardennes hat trick

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Tadej Pogacar earned his third one-day classic victory of the season by triumphing at the top of the Mur de Huy climb to claim the Flèche Wallonne cycling race. In the women’s race, Demi Vollering was in a class of her own in the final grueling ascent leading to the finish as she dropped all her rivals to secure a second one-day classic victory of the week. Vollering accelerated at the foot of the tough Mur de Huy ascent to move away from the leading pack and follow up her victory at Amstel Gold Race last weekend with another prestigious win. Pogacar has been untouchable on all grounds this year, dominating the field at the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race.

