Pogačar takes victory and the leader’s pink jersey at end of second stage of Giro d’Italia

BIELLA, Italy (AP) — It only took Tadej Pogačar until the second day of his Giro d’Italia debut to make his mark on the Italian grand tour. And the Slovenian star did it despite a puncture on the approach to the final climb. Pogačar swiftly made his way back to the peloton and then attacked four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the end to secure victory on the top category uphill finish to Santuario di Oropa and the leader’s pink jersey. Pogačar finished 27 seconds ahead of Daniel Martínez and Geraint Thomas at the end of the undulating 161-kilometer (100-mile) route from San Francesco al Campo. Pogačar moved 45 seconds ahead of last year’s runner-up Thomas and Martínez.

