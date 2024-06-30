Pogacar takes the yellow jersey in the 2nd stage of the Tour de France. Only Vingegaard can keep up

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — It took only two days into the Tour de France to show that Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are in a class of their own. Pogacar attacked from the chasing peloton up the San Luca climb in the second stage of the Tour and only Vingegaard was able to follow him. The move meant that Pogacar took the leader’s yellow jersey from Stage 1 winner Romain Bardet. Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 then finished second behind Vingegaard the last two years. Breakaway rider Kevin Vauquelin made it two French wins in two days by winning the hilly stage with an attack of his own on San Luca.

