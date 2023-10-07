Pogačar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia. More misery for Evenepoel in Italy

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Tadej Pogačar made it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia as he fought off cramp to again successfully defend his title in the final one-day classic of the season. Pogačar attacked with around 30 kilometers (19 miles) remaining of the 238-kilometer (148-mile) route from Como to Bergamo. The Slovenian cyclist had plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line 51 seconds ahead of Andrea Bagioli and compatriot Primož Roglič. There was more misery for Remco Evenepoel in Italy as the Belgian champion once again crashed in Il Lombardia. He was able to continue but finished more than a minute behind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.