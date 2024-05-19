Pogacar leads Giro by nearly 7 minutes after stunning win in Queen stage

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — What Tadej Pogacar wants, he normally gets. The Slovenian star had said he wanted to win the Queen stage of the Giro d’Italia and that’s just what he did on Sunday. He destroyed his rivals on the toughest leg of this year’s race to add three minutes to his already considerable advantage. There is just one week remaining of the Italian grand tour. Pogacar finished the 15th stage 29 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana and 2 minutes, 32 seconds ahead of third-place Georg Steinhauser. Pogacar now leads the Giro by 6:41 seconds over Geraint Thomas, with Daniel Martinez 6:56 behind in third.

