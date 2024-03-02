Pogačar launches season in style with dominant Strade Bianche win

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar has started his season in crushing style with a stunning solo attack on a tricky gravel sector to cruise to victory in the Strade Bianche in Siena. Pogačar had plenty of time to celebrate before the finish with the closest rider nearly three minutes behind. He’s the first to win by more than a minute in the race’s 17-year history. Pogačar attacked with more than 80 kilometers of the extended 215-kilometer route remaining and the Slovenian finished two minutes, 44 seconds ahead of Toms Skujins. Maxim Van Gils was three seconds further back.

