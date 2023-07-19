Pogacar hits the ground during Stage 17 of the Tour de France, but he gets back on his bike

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has crashed early in Stage 17 in the Alps but got back on his bike and continued racing. Pogacar trailed race leader Jonas Vingegaard by 1 minute, 48 seconds at the start. He hit the ground a few kilometers into the 103-mile ride. Pogacar fell off at a moderate speed on an uphill section near the foot of the Col des Saisies after apparently touching the wheel of a rider in front of him. He was quickly back on his bike and continued racing to rejoin the main contenders before a group of breakaway riders moved away from the pack.

