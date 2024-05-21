Pogacar extends Giro lead to over 7 minutes after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start

SANTA CRISTINA, Italy (AP) — After a chaotic, wet and unusual start to the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia, there was a familiar sight at the finish. Tadej Pogacar won his fifth stage on a much-altered 118.4 kilometers (73.6 miles) route from Laas to extend his considerable advantage to over seven minutes. The Slovenian cycling star crossed the line at Santa Cristina Valgardena 16 seconds ahead of Giulio Pellizzari and Daniel Martinez. Pogacar already had the biggest Giro advantage in seven decades and he extended that to seven minutes, 18 seconds over Martinez. Geraint Thomas slipped to third, 7:40 behind.

