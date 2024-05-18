Pogacar extends Giro lead to nearly 4 minutes after stage 14 as Ganna wins time trial

Tadej Pogacar has extended his Giro d’Italia lead to nearly four minutes after the 14th stage where he finished second on the individual time trial to Filippo Ganna. Geraint Thomas moved into second but trails Pogacar by 3 minutes, 41 seconds after the 31-kilometer route from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda. Daniel Martinez is 3:56 behind Pogacar. Pogacar edged Ganna to win the race’s first time trial but this time he was 29 seconds behind Ganna. No one else was within one minute of the Italian. Thymen Arensman was third.

