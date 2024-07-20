Pogacar edges Vingegaard to add more seconds to Tour de France lead and match a 76-year-old mark

COL DE LA COUILLOLE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar has equalled a 76-year-old Tour de France mark. Pogacar edged Jonas Vingegaard at the top of Col De La Couillole to win the 20th and penultimate stage and add even more seconds to his considerable lead on Saturday. It was a fifth stage victory this month for the two-time champion. The only other person to have won five mountain stages in one Tour was Gino Bartali in 1948. Pogacar leads two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard by 5 minutes, 14 seconds. The Tour ends on Sunday with a time trail from Monaco to Nice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.