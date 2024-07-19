Pogacar closing in on third Tour de France title after dominant win in the Alps

ISOLA 2000, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar takes a giant step closer to clinching a third Tour de France title after winning another tough mountain stage. He’s pulled away from Jonas Vingegaard to be five minutes ahead of his main rival with two days left. The Slovenian looks almost certain to reclaim the Tour crown from Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion. Tour debutant Remco Evenepoel is lagging seven minutes adrift in third place. Pogacar attacked with about nine kilometers left on the final climb to the Isola 2000 ski resort. Vingegaard could not follow as Pogacar chased after the Dane’s Jumbo Visma teammate Matteo Jorgenson, who finished second ahead of Simon Yates in third.

