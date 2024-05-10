Pogacar blows away everyone on time trial to extend Giro lead to more than 2 minutes

PERUGIA, Italy (AP) — It looks as though no one will stop Tadej Pogacar from winning the Giro d’Italia on his debut. Pogacar blew everyone away on the seventh stage on Friday in winning the lengthy individual time trial and strengthening his grip on the pink jersey. The Slovenian star extended his overall lead to 2 minutes, 36 seconds over Daniel Martinez and 2:46 over Geraint Thomas. Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna seemed on course for the victory and the Italian was practically celebrating in the leader’s chair when Pogacar trailed him by 47 seconds at the start of the final six-kilometer climb to Perugia. But Pogacar flew up the fourth-category climb to beat Ganna by 17 seconds.

