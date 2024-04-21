Pogačar beats Van der Poel in a dominant win at Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Tadej Pogačar proves too strong for Mathieu Van der Poel as he wins the Liège–Bastogne–Liège cycling classic with a solo breakaway. Pogačar attacked 35 kilometers (22 miles) out to win cycling’s oldest classic for the second time. He won in 2021 and made up for last year when he broke his left wrist in a crash. The 25-year-old Slovenian says “it’s beautiful to finish like this.” The two-time Tour de France champion waved to the crowd as he approached the finish line. French veteran Romain Bardet finished second and Van der Poel sprinted to the line to finish third. The 254.5-kilometer (157.8-mile) course featured 11 small hills. Pogačar won in just over six hours.

