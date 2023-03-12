Pogacar beats Gaudu, Vingegaard to win Paris-Nice

NICE, France (AP) — An impressive Tadej Pogacar clinched the final stage with a solo escape to win the week-long Paris-Nice race. David Gaudu finished second overall, 53 seconds behind Pogacar, while Jonas Vingegaard was third. Pogacar attacked during the climb of Col d’Eze with 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) to go. The Slovenian rider completed the 118-kilometer trek around Nice in 2 hours, 51 minutes, 2 seconds. He crossed the finish line with both arms raised before taking a bow in front of the crowd and clapping his hands.

