Pogacar attacks in the Tour de France’s first big mountain stage and reclaims the yellow jersey

VALLOIRE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar attacked near the top of the first big mountain pass of the Tour de France in the fourth stage. Then he extended his lead during the high-speed descent to take back the yellow jersey. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard did his best to limit the damage but finished 37 seconds behind. The climb to the 2,642-meter Col du Galibier met expectations as the Tour’s first decisive point as the race crossed back into France after the opening stages in Italy. Previous leader Richard Carapaz was dropped on the Galibier.

