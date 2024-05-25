Pogacar all but wins Giro d’Italia on debut with another stunning stage victory

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, Italy (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has all but secured the Giro d’Italia on his debut in the Italian grand tour. Barring any major incidents, Pogacar has only Sunday’s mainly ceremonial finale in Rome to complete his triumph. He’s done it in style. Pocagar once again destroyed his rivals in the mountains to claim a sixth stage win out of 20 and extend his already considerable advantage to nearly 10 minutes. Pogacar finished the 184-kilometer leg from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa 2 minutes, 7 seconds ahead of Valentin Paret-Peintre and Daniel Martinez.

