Poffenbarger’s 3 TD passes carry Albany past Villanova, 31-10

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reece Poffenbarger threw three touchdown passes and Albany blanked Villanova in the second half en route to a 31-10 win in the Great Danes’ Coastal Athletic Association opener. Poffenbarger, who accounted for two touchdowns in overtime to carry Albany to a 23-17 double overtime win over Morgan State last week, found Julian Hicks with a 12-yard strike on the final play of the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead, the put the Great Danes in front for good with a 19-yard pass to Griffin Woodell with 19 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.