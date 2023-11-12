Poffenbarger, Woodell help keep Albany atop CAA with 38-20 win over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw four touchdown passes, Griffin Woodell rushed for 136 yards and Albany defeated Stony Brook 38-20 on Saturday to remain tied for first place in the Coastal Athletic Association. Albany is tied with Villanova, Delaware and Richmond with 6-1 records. Albany finishes the regular season on Saturday at home against Monmouth. Delaware plays Villanova next weekend and Richmond faces Williams and Mary. Poffenbarger had TD throws of 18 yards to Brevin Easton and 14 yards to Julian Hicks in the second quarter as the Great Danes built a 24-13 halftime lead. He threw 28 yards to Levi Wentz in the third quarter and hit Hicks for a second time, 13 yards for a 38-13 lead in the fourth.

