Poffenbarger throws four TD passes, Albany opens with 34-13 win over Fordham

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Roy Alexander, and Albany defeated Fordham 34-13 in a season opener. Poffenbarger connected with Alexander for six yards, Griffin Woodell for eight yards and Alexander again for an 18-yard score in the first half as the Great Danes built a 21-6 halftime lead. A 30-yard hookup with Brevin Easton put the game out of reach, 31-13 early in the fourth quarter. Poffenbarger completed 23 of 40 passes for 253 yards with no interceptions. Eleven players caught passes for the Great Danes, led by Alexander who had six catches for 58 yards. Albany outgained Fordham 399 yards to 235.

