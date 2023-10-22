Poffenbarger throws 4 TD passes as Albany beats Rhode Island 35-10

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 10 and 85 yards to Julian Hicks, to help Albany beat Rhode Island 35-10. Poffenbarger completed 15 of 27 passes and Hicks finished with seven receptions for 188 yards. Griffin Woodell ran for 115 yards and a TD on 16 attempts and Faysal Aden added 100 yards rushing on 17 carries for Albany. Woodell scored on a 2-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and Hicks’ 10-yard TD made it 14-0 going into the second quarter. Kasim Hill was 29-of-50 passing for 261 yards with two interceptions for the Rams and Kahtero Summers finished with eight receptions for 92 yards.

