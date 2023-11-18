Poffenbarger throws 4 TD passes and Albany clinches share of its first CAA title with 41-0 win.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw for four touchdowns, three to Julian Hicks, and Albany clinched a share of its first Coastal Athletic Association title with a 41-0 victory over Monmouth. The Great Danes, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, won their fifth straight game and tied with Richmond and Villanova atop the CAA, which gets only one automatic bid to the playoffs. Poffenbarger was 19-of-29 passing for 247 yards with an interception. Hicks made five catches for 71 yards. Brevin Easton made four catches for 100, most coming on a 75-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.