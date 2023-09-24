Poffenbarger lifts Albany to 23-17 double-overtime victory over Morgan State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger accounted for a touchdown in the first and second overtimes to give Albany a 23-17 victory over Morgan State. Poffenbarger tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Griffin Woodell in the first overtime and then ran into the end zone from seven yards out in the second OT. Dominique Anthony had a 1-yard touchdown run for Morgan State in overtime. Beckett Leary kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Bears with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.