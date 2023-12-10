Poffenbarger, Easton lead Albany over Idaho 30-22 for first FCS semifinal berth

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw three touchdown passes to Brevin Easton, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany rallied for a 30-22 victory over Idaho in the Kibbie Dome to advance to the semifinals of the FCS Championship. No. 5 seed Albany (11-3) advances to the semis for the first time in program history after notching a victory in its first trip to the quarterfinals. The Great Danes, who won the Coastal Athletic Association for the first time, will play No. 1 seed South Dakota State on Friday. No. 2 seed Montana will host unseeded but nine-time champion North Dakota State in the other semifinal on Saturday. Idaho (9-4), the fourth seed, scored first on freshman Gevani McCoy’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer six minutes into the game.

