Poffenbarger and McDaniel help No. 7 Maryland women beat Purdue 78-69

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Saylor Poffenbargar had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Bri McDaniel scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Maryland to a 78-69 victory over Purdue. Kaylene Smikle scored 13 and Shyanne Sellers added 12 for Maryland, which improved to 10-0. Christina Dalce had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Rashunda Jones scored 17 points, Reagan Bass 16 and Destini Lombard 15 for the Boilermakers, who fell to 5-4.

