Poffenbarger accounts for 4TDs to send Albany past Richmond 41-13 in second round of FCS playoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and fifth-seeded Albany mostly went unchallenged in beating Richmond 41-13 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Griffin Woodell ran it in from the 9-yard line for Albany’s first score which occurred on its second offensive possession. After holding Richmond to three-and-out, Poffenbarger led a five-play, 47-yard drive that ended with him throwing a 7-yard score to Marqeese Dietz for a 14-0 advantage with 20 seconds left before the end of the first quarter. Richmond finally got on the board when Camden Coleman completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Nick DeGennaro as time expired to close the half and the Spiders trailed 27-7.

