Poe runs for 2 TDs, Williams adds 125 yards rushing and a TD as N. Illinois beats UMass 34-20

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jaylen Poe ran for two touchdowns, Gavin Williams had 19 carries for 125 yards and a TD and Northern Illinois beat Massachusetts 34-20. Poe finished with 89 yards rushing on 15 carries. Ethan Hampton was 5-of-9 passing for 34 yards and added 64 yards rushing and a TD for the Huskies. Poe ran for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 13-all after Kanon Woodill’s PAT attempt was no good with 11:23 left in the third quarter and his 3-yard scoring run about a minute into the fourth quarter capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 7-plus minutes off the clock and gave Northern Illinois (3-2) the lead for good at 20-13. Taisun Phommachanh was 15-of-30 passing for 263 yards and Harding finished with four receptions for 85 yards for UMass.

