Pocono Raceway boasts its largest NASCAR crowd in more than a decade for Denny Hamlin’s win

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Pocono Raceway has hosted its biggest crowd since 2010. The increase was attributed in large part to the track losing one race weekend and a series of fan-friendly upgrades to a track that hosted its first NASCAR race in 1974. NASCAR tracks do not usually release attendance numbers. Pocono President Ben May said the track sold around 50,000 grandstand tickets and 3,300 camping spots.

