Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea disciplinary record. Club has more yellow cards than any other PL team

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is defending his team’s unwelcome position as the Premier League side with the most yellow cards so far this season. Pochettino said Chelsea’s 56 bookings in 18 league games did not show a lack of discipline but rather his players’ desire to compete. He says: “When you are frustrated, and you don’t have maybe the experience of other teams, you make a mistake.” Chelsea is 10th in the league and hosts Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

