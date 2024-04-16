Pochettino says Chelsea players behaved like ‘kids’ when squabbling over who took a penalty

LONDON (AP) — An unseemly squabble involving six Chelsea players over who should take a penalty has angered manager Mauricio Pochettino because of the message it sent around the world about his squad’s behavior. Pochettino says his players behaved “like kids” during a minute-long series of bizarre confrontations in the second half of Chelsea’s 6-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Monday. Pochettino says “I’m so, so upset about the situation. In every country people are watching the game and we cannot send this type of image.”

