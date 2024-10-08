Pochettino meets rest of US team for first time after coming across Robinson in London restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino held his first team meeting Tuesday as U.S. soccer coach, preparing the team for Saturday’s friendly against Panama in Austin, Texas. Sixteen players trained Monday and all 25 were on the field Tuesday. Defender Antonee Robinson noticed a difference in style from Gregg Berhalter, who led the team from December 2018 through December 2022, then returned in the summer of 2023 only to be fired this July following a first-round elimination at the Copa America. Robinson says “straight away it seems a little bit more intense.”

