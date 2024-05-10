Pochettino at ease about Chelsea job status. Not ‘end of the world’ if he leaves

LONDON (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino says it’s “not going to be the end of the world” if he’s not back at Stamford Bridge next season. The first-year manager of seventh-placed Chelsea adds that it’s not just club chairman Todd Boehly who will have the final say. He says, “It’s not only if the owners are happy or the sporting director is happy. You need to ask us also.” Back-to-back wins have Chelsea seventh in the English Premier League, trailing sixth-place Newcastle by two points and in contention for a European spot. Chelsea plays at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

