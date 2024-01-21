Poacher Vlahović nets twice and apologizes to teammate McKennie as Juventus goes top in Italy

MILAN (AP) — Dušan Vlahović continued his scoring streak with two goals to help Juventus win 3-0 at Lecce and move top of Serie A. Vlahović netted both goals in the second half to take his tally to six in the past five matches. He had to apologize to teammate Weston McKennie for the second one. McKennie’s header from a tight angle looked to be going in but Vlahović rushed in to prod the ball in just before it crossed the line. Juventus moved a point above Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri are involved in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.