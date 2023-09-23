Plummer’s six touchdowns lead Louisville in 56-28 rout of Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw for 388 yards and accounted for six touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 56-28 victory over Boston College. The Cardinals used a bevy of big plays to rack up 585 yards on offense. Plummer, a senior transfer from California, who threw for a career-high five touchdowns on 18-of-21 passing, had seven passes go for at least 27 yards, including four of his touchdowns. Jawhar Jordan also enjoyed a big game as he ran 18 times for 134 yards and two scores and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Plummer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.