Plummer rallies Louisville over Georgia Tech 39-34 in opener

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) calls an audible against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

ATLANTA (AP) — Jack Plummer rallied his new team from a 15-point halftime deficit, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 39-34 in a winning debut for Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville sealed the ACC opener when Dezmond Tell forced a fumble to thwart a Georgia Tech drive, and Jawhar Jordan broke off a 74-yard touchdown run on the very next play. The Cardinals took a while to get going in their first game under Brohm, who returned to his alma mater after six years at Purdue. It was a tough setback for Georgia Tech, which couldn’t hold a 28-13 halftime lead.

