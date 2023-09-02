Plummer rallies Louisville over Georgia Tech 39-34 in ACC opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Jack Plummer rallied his new team from a 15-point halftime deficit, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 39-34 in a winning debut for Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville sealed the ACC opener when Dezmond Tell forced a fumble to thwart a Georgia Tech drive, and Jawhar Jordan broke off a 74-yard touchdown run on the very next play. The Cardinals took a while to get going in their first game under Brohm, who returned to his alma mater after six years at Purdue. It was a tough setback for Georgia Tech, which couldn’t hold a 28-13 halftime lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.