Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA. It was the eighth straight win for the Aces (15-1), who avenged their only loss of the season. Connecticut (12-5) was able to win that game because of a career-high and franchise-record 41 points by DeWanna Bonner. She finished with 19 on Saturday. Las Vegas hasn’t lost since thanks in big part to the play of Wilson, the league’s reigning MVP. Just as they did against New York two days earlier, the Aces blew open the game at the start of the third quarter. Las Vegas scored the first 17 points of the period to turn a 11-point advantage to 76-48.

