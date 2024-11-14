PLL to debut women’s pro lacrosse league in February with teams in 4 cities

NEW YORK (AP) — The Premier Lacrosse League will begin a women’s professional league in February during its championship series in Washington, D.C., and feature the world’s top players. The Women’s Lacrosse League will debut in four cities to be announced by the end of the year along with initial rosters. A Wednesday release did not state a length for the inaugural season but said play will follow the Olympic Sixes format and award a championship trophy.

