Plenty rests on the shoulders of Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins go for first playoff win since 2000

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It has been more than 23 years since the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game. Tua Tagovailoa gets a chance to stop that drought on Saturday night. The fourth-year quarterback makes his first postseason appearance when Miami visits the Kansas City Chiefs for a wild-card game this weekend. The Dolphins are seeking their first playoff victory since Dec. 30, 2000, when they beat Indianapolis 23-17 in overtime. Tagovailoa has played in high-stakes games before. He was a freshman at Alabama when he replaced then-starter Jalen Hurts during the 2018 national championship game and led the Crimson Tide past Georgia for the school’s fifth national title under Nick Saban.

