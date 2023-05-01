Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. But Leclerc wasn’t close to winning either race. It’s becoming the story of his career. Leclerc has a talent for outperforming an imperfect car like this year’s Ferrari to set surprisingly fast times over a single lap. He has 19 career pole positions in F1 but only five wins.

