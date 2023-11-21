Plenty of drama — on the field and off — in Big Ten’s last season before westward expansion

The Big Ten welcomes Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the fold in 2024. That includes two teams that are still in this season’s playoff race and another that’s a traditional power. It’s fair to say the current version of the Big Ten is going out with a bang. There’s been just enough excellence on the field — and more than enough drama off it — to put the league in the spotlight. Not only are No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan national title contenders, but the interest in that matchup this weekend has been stoked by the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal that led to coach Jim Harbaugh’s suspension.

