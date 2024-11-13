‘Please leave him alone’: France coach Didier Deschamps fed up with questions about Mbappé’s absence

PARIS (AP) — Even when he is not there for France, the focus remains on Kylian Mbappé. On the eve of a high-risk Nations League match against Israel, France coach Didier Deschamps was asked Wednesday if he had spoken with Mbappé about his decision to leave the Real Madrid forward out of his squad. Deschamps first joked that he had expected the question to be asked earlier during the press conference. Quickly back to his serious self, Deschamps then avoided a debate. “There are 23 players here. Kylian isn’t here – please leave him alone,” Deschamps said.

