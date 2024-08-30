Pleasant’s 100-yard pick-6 highlights Tulane’s 52-0 rout of SE Louisiana in a season opener

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rayshawn Pleasant had a 100-yard pick-6, Darian Mensah threw a pair of touchdown passes and Tulane rolled to a 52-0 rout of Southeastern Louisiana in the season opener for both teams. Pleasant picked off Eli Stewart’s pass in the corner of the end zone, ran along the left sideline for about 40 yards before cutting up the middle for a score that put the Green Wave up 21-0 just before halftime. It was just the second 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in American Conference history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.