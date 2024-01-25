Playoffs give Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown a chance to shine, making relentless routine pay off

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wrote goals in a notebook before the season started and reads them daily. St. Brown says he’s doing great so far at achieving those objectives. He accomplished at least two goals, having at least 1,500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. Detroit plays at San Francisco on Sunday in the NFC championship game, giving the long-suffering franchise a shot to reach its first Super Bowl. If the Lions upset the seven-point favorite 49ers, there’s a good chance St. Brown will have a lot to do with it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.