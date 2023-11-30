Playoff spot on the line when Oregon and Washington meet in Pac-12 Championship

No. 5 Oregon plays No. 3 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas on Friday night. The winner likely secures a spot in the College Football Playoff. Washington in the 2016 season was the last Pac-12 team to make the CFP. Oregon is 11-1 and Washington is 12-0. The Huskies won their regular-season game 36-33 in Seattle. Oregon has won six consecutive games since that defeat. This is the second time both teams have been ranked in the top 10 when they have played each other. The other time was the first meeting this season.

