Playoff-less Penguins want to sign up Sidney Crosby long-term. Might be easy part of busy offseason

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading into another long summer. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for a second straight year despite a late surge that brought the club to the brink of the postseason. General manager/director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas says the responsibility for the club’s failure lies with him. Dubas has a lengthy to-do list in the offseason. The first order of business will be locking up longtime captain Sidney Crosby to a new deal. Crosby is entering the final season of the 12-year deal he signed in 2012. The 36-year-old remains one of the NHL’s best players, piling up 94 points in his 19th season.

