Playoff-contending Royals lose 1B Vinnie Pasquantino for rest of regular season to broken thumb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his right thumb while trying to make a play at first base in the eighth inning of their loss to Houston, the team announced Friday. Pasquantino is fourth in the majors with 97 RBIs and has been a key piece in the Royals’ turnaround. He returned to Kansas City after Thursday night’s 6-3 loss at Minute Maid Park. X-rays revealed the broken bone and he is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Royals reliever Lucas Erceg, who also hurt his hand on the play, also was undergoing testing Friday but the results were not yet available.

