Playoff contending Marlins trying to move on after `disagreement’ over suspension of game vs. Mets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoff-contending Miami Marlins are eager to put their eventful trip to New York in the rearview mirror. The Marlins had their series finale against the New York Mets suspended with two outs in the top of the ninth inning following a rain delay of over three hours. Miami manager Skip Schumaker said there was a “disagreement” over whether the game could be completed but added he is trying to get his young team to move forward. The Marlins began the final weekend of the regular season with a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the race for the third wild-card spot in the National League.

