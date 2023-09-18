Playoff-chasing Rangers get boost with return of two All-Stars: rookie 3B Jung and RF Garcia

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The playoff-chasing Texas Rangers got a boost with the return of two All-Star players to their starting lineup. Rookie third baseman Josh Jung and right fielder Adolis García were both activated from the injured list before their series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Jung had missed six weeks with a fractured left thumb. García missed 10 games with a patellar tendon strain in his right knee. Jung was batting fifth and Garcia was hitting sixth. Jung is among the AL’s top rookies and Garcia led the league with 100 RBIs before getting hurt Sept. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.